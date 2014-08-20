FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hengkang Medical plans to raise up to 2.84 bln yuan in private placement of shares
#Healthcare
August 20, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hengkang Medical plans to raise up to 2.84 bln yuan in private placement of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.835 billion yuan (461.76 million US dollar) via private placement of shares to acquire 70 percent stake in Liaoning’s Wafangdian Third Hospital and to build hospitals

* Says shares to resume trading on August 21

* Says H1 net profit up 53.1 percent y/y at 159.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z0IHh0; bit.ly/1BBXId2; bit.ly/1BBXId2

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1395 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
