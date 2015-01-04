FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Henkel wants to expand in hair care, mulls M&A -German paper Welt
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Henkel wants to expand in hair care, mulls M&A -German paper Welt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - German consumer goods and industrial glue maker Henkel wants to expand in the area of consumer branded goods and hair care and could consider a large acquisition, the company’s chairwoman told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

“In the future I will not rule out small mid sized or even large acquisitions,” Simone Bagel-Trah, who heads the company’s supervisory board, is quoted as saying.

“We want to improve our position in consumer goods in areas where we are already good. We are leading in the area of hair care, styling and hair dye,” according to comments attributed to Bagel-Trah by the paper.

“In the area of adhesives we want to secure and expand our technology leadership,” Bagel-Trah is further quoted as saying in an advance copy of Sunday’s Welt am Sonntag.

A spokeswoman for Henkel on Saturday declined to comment on potential acquisition targets.

Reuters reported in late November that U.S. rival Procter & Gamble Co is working with Goldman Sachs to explore the sale of its Wella hair care business that could be worth around $7 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.