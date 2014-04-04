FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Henkel does not plan to pull out of Russia, Ukraine
April 4, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

German Henkel does not plan to pull out of Russia, Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 4 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel said its business in Russia and Ukraine has been hit by the Crimean crisis but it had no plans to withdraw from the region.

Pulling out of the region was not on the agenda, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said in the text of his speech at the company’s annual shareholders meeting in Duesseldorf on Friday.

Russia is Henkel’s fourth-largest market and the company employs around 2,500 staff there. The producer of Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products also runs several factories in Ukraine with about 1,000 employees.

Rorsted also confirmed the company’s targets of a slight increase in its adjusted operating margin this year to 15.5 percent and organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

