Henkel eyes more price rises
May 9, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Henkel eyes more price rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Henkel said more price increases would help it meet its 2012 guidance as it reported a slightly lower than expected 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter revenue.

The company, whose brands include Schwarzkopf hair products and Pritt stick glue, said its core profit in the first three months of 2012 came in at 551 million euros ($716 million) on sales of 4.01 billion euros.

Analysts had expected first quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 536 million euros on sales of 4.04 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

