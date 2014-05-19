FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henkel to keep eyes open for acquisitions - chairwoman
May 19, 2014

Henkel to keep eyes open for acquisitions - chairwoman

DUESSELDORF, May 19 (Reuters) - Henkel, the maker Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products, continues to be on lookout for acquisitions, chairwoman Simone Bagel-Trah said on Monday.

“We have earmarked several targets which are interesting for us,” she said.

Henkel - which has been seeking targets for a long time and has said in the past it has around 4 billion euros to spend - will however, not pay over the odds for any takeovers, she added. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Monica Raymunt; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

