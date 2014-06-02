FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henkel says to acquire 3 U.S. hair care brands for $370 mln
June 2, 2014

Henkel says to acquire 3 U.S. hair care brands for $370 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - German glues and detergents maker Henkel said it agreed to buy three U.S. hair care companies from investment group TSG Consumer Partners for about 270 million euros ($370 million) in cash.

Henkel said the SexyHair, Alterna and Kenra brands, whose products are mainly sold by hairdressers, generated sales of about 140 million euros last year.

“The acquisition will position Henkel as one of the leading companies in the world’s single biggest hair professional market,” Henkel said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7328 Euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jane Baird

