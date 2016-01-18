Henkel CEO to leave at end of April

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Henkel said on Monday its Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted would leave by mutual agreement on April 30, before the end of his contract, reviving speculation that he could join Adidas.

Board member Hans Van Bylen, responsible for Henkel’s Beauty Care business, will take over as Henkel CEO on May 1, the company said in a statement.

“The change in the Management Board at this point in time will assure that the newly appointed CEO Hans Van Bylen will lead the development of and will be responsible for the next strategy cycle 2017-2020 which will be communicated by end of this year,” Henkel said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)