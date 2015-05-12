FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henkel to buy Colgate-Palmolive's Australia, NZ laundry brands for 220 mln euros
May 12, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Henkel to buy Colgate-Palmolive's Australia, NZ laundry brands for 220 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Henkel has agreed to acquire Colgate-Palmolive’s entire range of laundry detergents and pre-wash brands in Australia and New Zealand for 220 million euros ($245.43 million).

The brands generated sales of about 110 million euros in the fiscal year 2014, Henkel said in a statement on Tuesday.

The closing of the transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and expected to take place in the third quarter of 2015. ($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

