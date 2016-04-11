FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Henkel likely to fall short of 2016 sales target - CEO
April 11, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Henkel likely to fall short of 2016 sales target - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Henkel says currency headwinds weigh on sales growth

* Says adjusted EPS is the key figure to focus on

* Affirms 2016 targets for organic sales, earnings (Adds CEO comment on 2016 targets)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 11 (Reuters) - Weakening emerging market currencies will likely prevent Henkel , the German maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite glue, from reaching its medium-term target for 20 billion euros ($23 billion) of annual sales this year, its outgoing chief executive said.

“Volatility on the foreign exchange markets will remain, and major currencies, particularly in the emerging markets, may further depreciate,” Kasper Rorsted said at Henkel’s annual shareholder meeting on Monday.

Henkel issued the goal for 2016 sales four years ago, but said earlier this year it would need to make acquisitions to meet the aim, after posting 18.1 billion euros of sales last year.

Rorsted, who is due to leave his post at the end of this month to move to sporting goods maker Adidas and be replaced by Hans van Bylen, said investors should focus on Henkel’s adjusted earnings per preferred share rather than sales, as they show how well the group has coped with volatility and crises in its markets.

He affirmed the group’s 2016 targets for 2 to 4 percent organic sales growth and an 8 to 11 percent rise in adjusted earnings per preferred share.

$1 = 0.8782 euros Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
