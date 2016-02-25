FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henkel says decline in China adhesives sales stabilised in Q4
February 25, 2016

Henkel says decline in China adhesives sales stabilised in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The decline in sales at Henkel’s adhesives business in China stabilised in the fourth quarter, outgoing Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said on Thursday.

“In China we had negative growth in the third and the fourth quarter, but (the decline in) the fourth quarter was at the same level as the third quarter,” he told analysts during a conference call after Henkel reported quarterly financial results.

For the year as a whole, adhesives sales in China declined slightly, while beauty care sales posted double-digit growth, finance chief Carsten Knobel said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
