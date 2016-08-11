FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henkel raises margin guidance on strong emerging market sales
August 11, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Henkel raises margin guidance on strong emerging market sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German consumer group Henkel lifted the full-year guidance for its core profit margin as it reported consensus-beating second-quarter results bolstered by strong sales in emerging markets.

The Persil laundry detergent maker on Thursday said second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-offs, rose by 6.6 percent to 819 million euros, beating a Reuters analyst forecast for 786 million euros.

The German company, which also makes beauty care and adhesives products, said it now expects its 2016 EBIT margin to increase by more than 16.5 percent, from a previous forecast for around 16.5 percent.

Henkel confirmed its organic sales guidance for 2 to 4 percent growth. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
