Henkel Q1 oper profit beats on emerging markets demand
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 7, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Henkel Q1 oper profit beats on emerging markets demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel on Wednesday posted better than expected first quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 619 million euros ($862.5 million), helped by strong demand for washing powders and industrial adhesives in emerging markets.

Sales fell 2.6 percent to 3.929 billion euros, the company said. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average predicted an adjusted EBIT of 601 million euros on sales of 3.95 billion euros.

The group, which makes Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products, confirmed it full year outlook for sales growth of 3-5 percent, an increase in its EBIT margin to around 15.5 percent and a high single-digit increase in its adjusted earnings per preferred share.

$1 = 0.7177 Euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

