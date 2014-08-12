FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Henkel sees slowing profit growth in H2 on Russia, Middle East
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 12, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Henkel sees slowing profit growth in H2 on Russia, Middle East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel affirmed its 2014 outlook but warned that underlying earnings growth would slow in the second half of the year due to crises in Russia and the Middle East.

Henkel, which makes Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products, still sees organic sales growth of 3-5 percent and a high single-digit percentage rise in adjusted earnings per preferred share in 2014, it said on Tuesday.

In the second quarter through June, the group reported an organic sales increase of 3.3 percent to 4.14 billion euros, just short of consensus for 4.21 billion in a Reuters poll, and an 8.4 percent rise in adjusted EPS. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.