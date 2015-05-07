FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henkel misses Q1 EBIT expectations, confirms 2015 outlook
May 7, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Henkel misses Q1 EBIT expectations, confirms 2015 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel on Thursday posted a smaller-than-expected increase in first-quarter operating profit, reflecting more challenging conditions in several regions, in particular in eastern Europe.

Henkel’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 648 million euros ($736 million), compared with an average forecast of 678 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales increased to 4.43 billion euros, the company said, beating estimates.

The maker of Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products reiterated it expects 2015 organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and its adjusted EBIT margin to rise to around 16 percent from 15.8 percent in 2014. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Noah Barkin)

