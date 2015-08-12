FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schwarzkopf maker Henkel reports 14 pct increase in core profit
August 12, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Schwarzkopf maker Henkel reports 14 pct increase in core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel reported a 14 percent increase in its core profit in the second quarter, helped by strong demand for its detergents in Eastern Europe and Latin America and currency effects.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 768 million euros ($850 million), broadly in line with average analyst expectations of 772 million euros.

The maker of Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products reiterated it expects 2015 organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and its adjusted EBIT margin to rise to around 16 percent from 15.8 percent in 2014.

$1 = 0.9033 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

