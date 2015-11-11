FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schwarzkopf maker Henkel posts consensus-beating Q3 earnings growth
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 11, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Schwarzkopf maker Henkel posts consensus-beating Q3 earnings growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel posted a bigger than expected increase in third-quarter key profit, helped by ongoing strength in its laundry business and an improvement in its beauty and adhesives business.

Adjusted operating profit increased 12.3 percent to 778 million euros ($835.9 million), exceeding an analyst poll of 748 million, the group said on Wednesday.

The maker of Schwarzkopf hair care products and Loctite glue slightly raised its forecast for full year adjusted earnings per preferred share, now expecting an increase of more than 10 percent versus around 10 percent previously.

$1 = 0.9308 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.