Henkel CEO sees pricing of home care goods remaining difficult

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Henkel expects demand for home and personal care (HPC) products to continue to be driven by promotions rather than any decrease in prices as raw material costs remain high.

“Pricing on the HPC side will remain very difficult, we expects the markets to remain very much driven by promotional activity,” Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told analysts during a conference call after Henkel reported quarterly financial results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)