Henkel sees 2014 adj EPS at lower end of target range - CEO
August 12, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Henkel sees 2014 adj EPS at lower end of target range - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel said it expects its 2014 adjusted earnings per preferred share to reach only the lower end of its forecast range as geopolitical turmoil weighs on markets in eastern Europe and the Middle East.

“We see adjusted EPS growth of a high single-digit percentage, that means we expect growth of 7 to 9 percent... It will be closer to the bottom end of the range, closer to 7 percent than to 9 percent,” Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told journalists during a conference call.

Henkel earlier published second-quarter financial results and warned that growth of underlying earnings per share would slow in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

