Henkel CEO says Russia slowdown to start in H2

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German consumer group Henkel’s Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted expects to start feeling the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis in the second half of the year.

“In the first half we didn’t see a slowdown in Russia, surprisingly. But we do expect a slowdown now,” he told Reuters Insider TV in an interview after Henkel reported quarterly financial results on Tuesday.

But he said the company’s 2014 outlook for high single-digit percentage growth in adjusted earnings per preferred share was not at risk due to the weaker prospects in eastern Europe.