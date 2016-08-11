FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henkel expects 1.4 bln eur in added sales from Sun Products buy
August 11, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Henkel expects 1.4 bln eur in added sales from Sun Products buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel expects North American Sun Products to add 1.4 billion euros ($1.56 billion) to group sales, following June's acquisition of the laundry detergent maker.

The deal is fully financed, the German group's Chief Financial Officer Carsten Knobel said, but he could not yet say when the takeover would be completed and declined to give further detail on expected margins at the new business.

Henkel, the maker of laundry detergent Persil and beauty brand Schwarzkopf, bought Sun Products, known for its U.S. Snuggle brand, for 3.2 billion euros.

Henkel earlier on Thursday lifted its full-year core profit margin as it reported consensus-beating second-quarter results bolstered by strong sales in emerging markets.

$1 = 0.8972 euros Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan

