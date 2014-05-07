FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henkel says domestic demand in Russia remains strong
May 7, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Henkel says domestic demand in Russia remains strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel said domestic demand in Russia continued to be strong in the three months to March, despite the ongoing political crisis.

First quarter sales in Russia, adjusted for currency effects, increased in a “mid-single-digit percentage range”, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said on a call. In Ukraine, adjusted sales decreased slightly, he added.

Russia is Henkel’s fourth-largest market with annual sales of around 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) last year. Ukraine is an important growth market for the group.

Henkel employs about 2,500 staff in Russia and also runs several factories in Ukraine with about 1,000 employees.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
