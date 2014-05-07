Henkel says domestic demand in Russia remains strong

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel said domestic demand in Russia continued to be strong in the three months to March, despite the ongoing political crisis.

First quarter sales in Russia, adjusted for currency effects, increased in a “mid-single-digit percentage range”, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said on a call. In Ukraine, adjusted sales decreased slightly, he added.

Russia is Henkel’s fourth-largest market with annual sales of around 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) last year. Ukraine is an important growth market for the group.

Henkel employs about 2,500 staff in Russia and also runs several factories in Ukraine with about 1,000 employees.