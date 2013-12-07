FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Henkel executives say gearing up to make acquisitions -media
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 7, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Henkel executives say gearing up to make acquisitions -media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel is now focused on making acquisitions, the head of its supervisory board and a management board member were separately quoted as saying, with one singling out the adhesives market.

“The time has come to focus on takeovers again,” Simone Bagel-Trah, who chairs Henkel’s supervisory board, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview, excerpts of which were published on Saturday.

“Takeovers are a crucial part of our strategy. We have a comprehensive list of potential targets,” Jan-Dirk Auris, management board member and head of the Henkel’s adhesives division, told WirtschaftsWoche in a separate interview.

Auris said that the global adhesives market was divided into 70 segments with a total of 1,000 competitors, with little overlap between them and Henkel.

Last month Henkel Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said the group was looking at takeover opportunities if they were a good strategic fit and had a 4 billion euro ($5.5 billion) war chest for purchases.

In its last major acquisition, Henkel bought National Starch in 2008 for 3.7 billion euros to expand its adhesives division.

The group, which makes Persil washing powder in Germany and Schwarzkopf hair products, last month raised its outlook for this year’s profit margin after demand for washing powder and industrial adhesives in emerging markets helped offset currency headwinds in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.