FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel expects a moderate decline in sales in southern Europe for the coming years, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We see it as long-term crisis in southern Europe, and by that I mean Greece, Spain, Italy, Portugal. We don’t see it getting better in the short term,” Kasper Rorsted told journalists after the group reported second-quarter results. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)