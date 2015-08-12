FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Henkel says remains bullish on China
August 12, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Henkel says remains bullish on China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Henkel’s chief executive said on Wednesday he remained optimistic for China even though sales in its Chinese adhesives business declined in the second quarter.

“We continue to be bullish on China,” CEO Kasper Rorsted said in a conference call, adding that China contributes around 9 percent to Henkel’s group sales.

Henkel did not lose market share in any segment and the group’s earnings development was a pure reflection of a slowing industry, he said.

The group’s beauty business saw a double-digit increase in sales in the country, Rorsted added.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
