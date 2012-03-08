FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Henkel eyes more cost cuts in 2012
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 8, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 6 years

Henkel eyes more cost cuts in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel flagged up more cost cuts to protect its profit margins as raw material prices rise and consumer confidence wanes.

“Henkel intends to further adapt its structures to the constantly changing market conditions while maintaining its strict cost discipline,” it said on Thursday as it reported fourth quarter sales and profit slightly below expectations.

The group, whose brands include Persil detergent and Schwarzkopf hair products, confirmed a target for a 2012 adjusted EBIT margin of 14 percent and sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent.

Henkel reported fourth quarter sales of 3.8 billion euros ($49.86 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 502 million, compared with expectations for sales of 3.9 billion euros and adjusted earnings of 516 million euros, in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.