Henkel Q2 meets expectations, outlook confirmed
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 8, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

Henkel Q2 meets expectations, outlook confirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Henkel, which makes washing powder, shampoos and cleaning products, confirmed its outlook for 2013 despite a difficult economic backdrop as it reported second-quarter results in line with expectations.

The group reported second-quarter sales of 4.29 billion euros ($5.7 billion), up 4 percent adjusted for currency effects and driven by emerging markets, and operating profit of 660 million euros.

Analysts had been expecting the group, which makes Persil in Germany and Schwarzkopf hair products, to report sales up 2.2 percent at 4.3 billion euros and adjusted EBIT up 6.1 percent to 646 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
