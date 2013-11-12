FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Henkel ups margin forecast after better than expected Q3 profit
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Henkel ups margin forecast after better than expected Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Henkel, the German maker of washing powder, shampoos and adhesives, raised its profit margin outlook for the year after a robust adhesives division helped to offset currency headwinds in the third quarter.

Henkel reported better than expected third quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 672 million euros ($901 million), against the average for 659 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The group, who makes Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products, said it now expected an adjusted EBIT margin of about 15 percent for the year, up from a previous forecast of 14.5 percent.

Sales unexpectedly fell to 4.18 billion euros, against the average forecast for 4.34 billion as currency effects took their toll. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.