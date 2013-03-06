Henkel sees profits up 10 percent in 2013

BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Henkel, the maker of washing powder and shampoos, said it expected earnings to rise 10 percent in 2013 as it reported fourth quarter results in line with expectations.

Adjusted earnings per preferred share, which the group is increasingly using as a measure of profit, would rise 10 percent in 2013, the group said on Wednesday, after growing 18 percent to 3.70 euros ($4.82) in 2012.

The group reported fourth-quarter sales of 4 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 544 million euros, compared with forecasts for 4 billion and 549 million respectively in a Reuters poll.

It increased the dividend to a higher than expected 0.95 euros per preferred share.