Henkel reaffirms 14 pct margin goal for 2012
November 16, 2012

Henkel reaffirms 14 pct margin goal for 2012

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Henkel, the German maker of Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products, said on Friday it was still on course to reach an operating margin of 14 percent this year.

Henkel posted a 17 percent rise in third quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 631 million euros ($807 million). That was just above consensus of 622 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly sales gained 2.5 percent on an organic basis to 4.29 billion euros, slightly below the 4.32 billion expected by analysts.

$1 = 0.7817 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan

