Henkel says forex woes to persist in first half
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Henkel says forex woes to persist in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel said weak foreign currencies would continue to hurt its results in the first half of 2014 as it reported fourth-quarter sales below expectations.

The group, which makes Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products, as well as industrial adhesives, reported fourth-quarter sales of 3.852 billion euros ($5.3 billion), hurt by currency effects and against expectations in a Reuters poll for 4.059 billion euros.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax were in line with analyst expectations at 584 million euros.

It proposed an increase in the dividend to 1.22 euros per preferred share and 1.20 euros per ordinary share from 0.95 euros and 0.93 euros one year ago.

$1 = 0.7271 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
