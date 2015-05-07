FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henkel says no pick-up in Western European demand
May 7, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Henkel says no pick-up in Western European demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of German consumer goods group Henkel said there was no sign of improving demand in mature markets in Europe.

“We are not seeing a pickup in Western Europe,” Kasper Rorsted said in a conference call with analysts on Thursday after the group reported first quarter results.

The group still expects the Russia-Ukraine crisis to knock 100 million euros ($114 million) off its earnings, the CEO said. ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
