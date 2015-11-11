UPDATE 2-Loctite maker Henkel upbeat on earnings growth

* Third-quarter adjusted core profit (EBIT) 778 mln euros

* Average forecast in Reuters poll was 748 mln euros

* Company nudges full-year earnings per share forecast

* Adhesives sales rise 2.3 percent in third quarter (Updates share price, adds CEO, CFO, analyst comment)

By Kirsti Knolle

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German consumer goods firm Henkel posted a larger than expected rise in third-quarter profit as sales in North America and Russia more than offset continued weakness in its Chinese adhesives business.

Henkel shares soared as much as 8.5 percent to a three-month high of 103.75 euros, outperforming the German blue-chip index DAX and other European consumer goods firms.

“The company’s third-quarter results are providing evidence of Henkel’s often underestimated resilience stemming from the group’s geographical diversification, strong pricing power and the ability to quickly adapt its cost structure,” Nomura analysts wrote in a note to clients.

The maker of Schwarzkopf hair care products and Loctite glue increased its third-quarter adjusted operating profit 12.3 percent to 778 million euros ($836 million), beating an analyst average forecast of 748 million in a Reuters poll.

Henkel nudged up its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings per preferred share, predicting an increase of more than 10 percent versus around 10 percent previously.

Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said he expected the market environment to remain challenging but said whenever Henkel saw growth slowing it was even stricter with cost control measures.

Rorsted said the company was seeing consistent improvement in the United States, where it launched its Persil laundry detergent this year, and in Russia, where Henkel and German rival Beiersdorf benefit from continued appetite for their hair and skin care products.

The adhesives business, which has suffered from fierce price competition in packaging in the United States and slowing demand in China, increased sales on a like-for-like basis and stripping out currency moves, by 2.3 percent after a 1.7 percent rise in the second quarter, helped by higher prices.

The division contributes half of Henkel’s sales, providing glues, sealants and coatings for food packaging, car production and electronics assembly with the United States and China as its biggest markets.

While adhesives sales rose in North America in the three months through September, sales in China declined, mainly due to weakness in the automotive sector, Chief Finance Officer Carsten Knobel said. (Editing by Mark Potter and David Clarke)