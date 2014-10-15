FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M September sales rise 8 pct in line with forecasts
October 15, 2014

H&M September sales rise 8 pct in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday an 8 percent increase in sales in September, in line with analyst forecasts.

The Swedish budget fashion retailer, which already reported sales for most of September in its third-quarter earnings results, was seen posting a 7.5 percent rise in sales according to the mean analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

H&M said in September unusually warm weather in the month led customers to delay purchases of cold-weather gear. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

