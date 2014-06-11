H&M sales rise 19 pct in May, above forecasts

STOCKHOLM, June 11 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday its sales rose 19 percent in May, easily beating a forecast of 11.5 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It said May sales were positively affected by calendar effects of approximately 3 to 4 percentage points and added that this would be reversed in June by the same amount.

Net quarterly sales in H&M’s fiscal second quarter, excluding sales tax, totalled 37.8 billion Swedish crowns ($5.65 billion), beating a forecast of 36.9 billion and compared with a year-earlier 31.6 billion.