FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M sales rise 19 pct in May, above forecasts
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 11, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

H&M sales rise 19 pct in May, above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 11 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday its sales rose 19 percent in May, easily beating a forecast of 11.5 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It said May sales were positively affected by calendar effects of approximately 3 to 4 percentage points and added that this would be reversed in June by the same amount.

Net quarterly sales in H&M’s fiscal second quarter, excluding sales tax, totalled 37.8 billion Swedish crowns ($5.65 billion), beating a forecast of 36.9 billion and compared with a year-earlier 31.6 billion.

$1 = 6.6915 Swedish Kronas Reporting by Mia Shanley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.