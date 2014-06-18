FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M Q2 profit meets forecast, says June sales off to good start
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
June 18, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

H&M Q2 profit meets forecast, says June sales off to good start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second biggest fashion retailer, reported second-quarter profits right in line with analyst forecasts and said sales in June had gotten off to a good start.

The Swedish budget fashion retailer posted a pretax profit of 7.6 billion Swedish crowns ($542 million) for March through May, matching the mean analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

H&M, which had already reported quarterly sales, said June sales were off to a good start after a near 20 percent increase in May. It did not provide further details about its sales development in June.

“We are seeing some of our long-term investments starting to generate revenues such as & Other Stories and our online store in the US and in France,” Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement, adding that the company would continue to make long-term investments. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.