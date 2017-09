STOCKHOLM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion firm Hennes & Mauritz said on Friday its sales rose 17 percent in July in local currencies, beating a forecast of 11 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

In June, sales for the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer after Inditex were up 12 percent, affected by negative calendar effects. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Anna Ringstrom)