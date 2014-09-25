FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M Q3 profit matches forecast, sales slow in Sept
September 25, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

H&M Q3 profit matches forecast, sales slow in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday slower sales so far in September after posting third-quarter profits right in line with analyst forecasts.

The firm said it is delaying its launch in India until 2015 after originally planning for an autumn 2014 rollout in the country.

The Swedish budget fashion retailer posted a pretax profit of 7.0 billion crowns ($974 million) for June through August, matching the mean analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

“We have continued to gain market share thanks to strong sales development for all our brands. We see this as proof of well-received collections,” Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement.

H&M, which had already reported quarterly sales, said sales for Sept. 1-23 have risen 7 percent, sharply lower than a near 20 percent increase in August, affected by unusually warm weather in most markets.

1 US dollar = 7.1887 Swedish crown Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
