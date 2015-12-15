FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M November sales up 4 pct, below forecast
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
December 15, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

H&M November sales up 4 pct, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday sales rose 4 percent in November in local currencies from a year earlier, lagging a mean forecast for a 9 percent rise in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group said in a statement sales were negatively affected by unseasonably mild weather in North America and many of its large markets across Europe.

Net sales in September through November, H&M’s fiscal fourth quarter, totalled 48.7 billion Swedish crowns ($5.76 billion), up from a year-ago 42.6 billion but below the mean forecast of 49.6 billion.

H&M is due to publish its full fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report on Jan. 28. ($1 = 8.4561 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.