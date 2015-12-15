H&M November sales up 4 pct, below forecast

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday sales rose 4 percent in November in local currencies from a year earlier, lagging a mean forecast for a 9 percent rise in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group said in a statement sales were negatively affected by unseasonably mild weather in North America and many of its large markets across Europe.

Net sales in September through November, H&M’s fiscal fourth quarter, totalled 48.7 billion Swedish crowns ($5.76 billion), up from a year-ago 42.6 billion but below the mean forecast of 49.6 billion.

H&M is due to publish its full fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report on Jan. 28. ($1 = 8.4561 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)