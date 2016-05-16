FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M April sales rise 5 pct, below consensus forecast
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 16, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

H&M April sales rise 5 pct, below consensus forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 16 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz on Monday reported a 5 percent increase in April sales in local currencies from a year earlier, below the 9 percent expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

H&M said cold spring in several of H&M’s large markets had an unfavourable impact on sales.

Analysts’ estimates for April, the second month of H&M’s fiscal second quarter, ranged from growth of 2 to 14 percent.

H&M earlier said March sales, which grew by an unusually low 2 percent, were affected by chilly spring weather in some markets and an early Easter. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.