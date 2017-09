STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales rose 19 percent in August, beating a forecast of 13 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net sales in June through August, H&M’s fiscal third quarter, totalled 38.8 billion crowns ($5.4 billion) excluding sales tax, beating a forecast of 37.8 billion and compared with a year-earlier 32.0 billion.