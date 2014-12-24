BRIEF-Groupe Boisset to acquire Henri Maire

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Henri Maire SA :

* Henri Maire Developpement (HMD) signs memorandum of understanding with Groupe Boisset and Jean Luc Pierre

* HMD will sell Groupe Boisset block of shares which will give it a 51 pct stake in Henri Maire

* Sale to be made at 1.38 euro per share

* Boisset plans to launch public tender offer followed by delisting

* HMD and Jean Luc Pierre will not sell their shares in public tender offer

* Trading in Henri Maire shares to remain suspended until press release with further information which will be released before the end of Feb. Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/13vCJvq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)