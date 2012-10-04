S&P revises Michigan's Henry Ford Health System outlook

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said late on Wednesday it revised the rating outlook on Michigan’s Henry Ford Health System to negative from stable.

The rating agency affirmed its A long-term rating on the system’s fixed-rate series 2006A and 2009 bonds, affecting about $698 million of debt.

S&P said the outlook revision reflects its view of weaker financial performance so far in 2012 and limited financial flexibility due to recent strategic spending affecting its balance sheet.