UPDATE 1-Henry Schein expands in European animal health mkt with Dutch buy
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 11:33 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Henry Schein expands in European animal health mkt with Dutch buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Terms of the deal were not disclosed

* Expects deal to slightly hurt 2012 earnings

April 11 (Reuters) - Healthcare products distributor Henry Schein Inc said it will buy AUV Veterinary Services BV for an undisclosed amount to enter the Dutch and Belgian animal health markets.

AUV Veterinary Services, the veterinary distribution business of privately held AUV Group, reported sales of $270.4 million (194.2 million euros) in 2011.

The deal, which is expected to close later this quarter, will slightly dilute 2012 earnings, Henry Schein said in a statement.

“This important addition will further our Pan-European strategy of providing animal health practitioners across the continent...,” Henry Schein chief executive Stanley Bergman said in a statement.

Shares of Melville, New York-based Henry Schein closed at $73.79 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

