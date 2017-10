MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Hera said on Monday it had accepted an offer from state-controlled investment fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) to buy a stake in the regional utility that could reach about 6 percent.

The agreement sees an investment by FSI of up to 100 million euros, Hera said.

FSI is 90 percent controlled by state-controlled financing group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.