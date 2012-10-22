UPDATE 2-Hera ready to grow further backed by state fund

* FSI to have stake of up to 6 pct after Acegas merger

* Acegas merger effective on Jan. 1

* Hera sees investments of 1.9 billion euros to 2016 (Rewrites first paragraph to show possibility of more mergers; adds management, analyst comment)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s Hera SpA, backed by new state-controlled investor Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI), will consider more tie-ups to strengthen its position as the country’s No. 2 multi-utility following its merger with Acegas-APS SpA.

In a conference call on Monday on the group’s new business plan, Hera chairman Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano said the utility would consider more acquisitions providing the targets were in surrounding areas and it kept a controlling stake.

“Growth for Hera will be easier simply because FSI will bring more cash for expansion,” a Milan-based analyst said.

FSI, owned by state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, previously said it would invest as much as 100 million euros through a capital increase to take a stake of up to 6 percent in Hera once the merger with Acegas was completed.

The merger, already approved by the shareholders, takes effect on Jan. 1, 2013.

FSI, which takes minority stakes in financially sound companies to help them grow, is keen to help Hera gain the critical mass to take on bigger rivals.

Italy’s regional utilities are seeking to expand to allow them to better compete with larger energy companies and to cope with fall-out from a growing sovereign debt crisis.

According to a 2012-2016 business plan, Hera is set to invest around 1.9 billion euros as it moves to consolidate its position in the centre-north of the country as Italy’s leading waste management company and second-biggest water operator.

The Bologna-based utility, controlled by more than a hundred local authorities, expects the merger with Acegas to help boost core earnings more than 50 percent in 2016.

In 2011, Hera reported core earnings of 645 million euros compared with 942 million euros posted by Italy’s biggest regional utility, A2A SpA.

Acegas, which had core earnings last year of 119 million euros, is controlled by the north-eastern cities of Padua and Trieste. Besides its domestic catchment area, Acegas also has assets in Bulgaria.

Hera management said the new group will pay a dividend of at least 0.09 euros per share per year, the same as in 2011.

“The increase in the size of the dividend pot is a very positive factor, while we are still trying to understand how the group arrived at its EBITDA growth estimates,” the analyst added. (Additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Editing by David Cowell and Andre Grenon)