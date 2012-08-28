Hera board approves Acegas merger plan, results

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Northern Italian utility Hera said Tuesday its board has approved final plans to merge with smaller regional peer AcegasAps, as announced on July 25, and will ask shareholders for authorisation at a meeting on October 15.

A merger of Hera and Acegas would create a group with combined revenues in 2011 of almost 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion), making it the second-biggest regional player behind A2A.

On July 25 the boards of the two utilities approved plans for the merger that will give Hera 62.69 percent in AcegasAps and create a group with core earnings of more than 750 million euros.

Hera also said the board approved first-half results, posting a 7.8 percent rise in net profits for the period to 76.9 million euros on revenue up 15.9 percent at 2.3 billion euros. ($1=0.7990 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Greg Mahlich)