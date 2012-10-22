FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Hera sees EBITDA at 990 mln euro in 2016 after Acegas merger
#Industrials
October 22, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Hera sees EBITDA at 990 mln euro in 2016 after Acegas merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italian utility Hera said on Monday it expects to invest 1.9 billion euros ($2.48 billion) in the period to 2016 in its first business plan since announcing a merger with smaller peer Acegas-APS.

The merger of Hera and Acegas, already approved by the shareholders, will take effect on Jan. 1.

Hera said it sees earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation in 2016 of 990 million euros, 53 percent more than in 2011.

Synergies from the merger are seen at up to 25 million euros by 2016. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
