BRIEF-Heracles announces reorganisation

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Heracles SA :

* Announces reorganisation after validation of recovery plan by Commercial Court in Paris

* Will merge Heracles and Ares, which is holding 1855 and ChateauOnline brands

* Says 1855ec and Cave Privee will merge to create a platform for e-commerce

* Plan implies liquidation of subsidiary Caves de la Transat

* Says as part of continuation plan will create a trust fund for financial partners of group with 24.5 million shares or 43.8 percent of capital

* Creation of trust means no money for externalization of Aphrodite, the holding of the founders of the group

* Says after operation Aphrodite will not hold any shares in Heracles anymore

* Says Emeric Sauty de Chalon will leave all his functions once AGM has been held Source text: bit.ly/1yjywWu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)