Herbalife shares slip on report of U.S. FTC disciplinary action
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Herbalife shares slip on report of U.S. FTC disciplinary action

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Herbalife Ltd tumbled 3.4 percent on Tuesday after a news report that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission could move against the nutritional products maker, although there was no sign regulatory action was imminent.

Fox Business Network reported that Herbalife executives told investors that the FTC may take disciplinary action against the company but was unlikely to shut it down. (fxn.ws/1rfEKjF)

The commission started an inquiry into Herbalife’s operations in March after activist investor William Ackman called for regulators to investigate its distribution model, which he called a “pyramid scheme” in which attracting distributors is more important than selling the product

Herbalife shares shot up on Monday, briefly reaching their highest level in almost a month, after the company announced it had hired former FTC commissioner Pamela Jones Harbour as its chief compliance officer.

Representatives for Herbalife and the FTC declined to comment. Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company’s shares closed at $45.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Volume jumped after the Fox report. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore, Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Diane Bartz in Washington.; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Ros Krasny and Lisa Shumaker)

