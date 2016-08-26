FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn explored selling Herbalife stake to group that includes Ackman - WSJ
August 26, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Icahn explored selling Herbalife stake to group that includes Ackman - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn was lately in talks to sell his stake in nutritional supplement maker Herbalife Ltd to a group that includes hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Investment bank Jefferies Group has been on the hunt for about a month to find buyers for Icahn's stake in Herbalife, the Journal reported. on.wsj.com/2bMkIA0

Jefferies and Herbalife were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Icahn has reported an 18.32 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company as of July 15, according to an SEC filing.

Reuters could not immediately reach Carl Icahn or Ackman for comment on the matter.

Herbalife became a battleground for Icahn and Ackman, two of the most outspoken U.S. investors, who became embroiled in a public war of words over their opposing bets. Icahn famously called the hedge fund manager a "liar" and a "crybaby" in a CNBC interview in 2013. They have since made up. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

